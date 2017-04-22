JUSAG Strikes Again Over Unpaid Allowances

Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) is demanding the immediate payment of their salaries which have been outstanding since October 2016.

According to the Judicial Service staff, they would advise themselves if the government fails to pay their outstanding salaries by April 26, 2017.

Alex Nartey, President of JUSAG, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said “it would be recounted that staff of the Judicial Service were assured of the implementation of the consolidated salaries, and that once the consolidated salaries are paid, the protracted payment of the benefits or allowances due staff would be a thing of the past.”

Mr. Nartey, in a correspondence addressed to Alex B. Opoku-Acheampong, Judicial Secretary and copied to the Chief Justice Georgina Wood, among others, claimed the situation had negatively affected staff of the Association.

It would be recalled that JUSAG on June 1, 2016 cancelled its 10-day strike.

JUSAG, on May 20, 2016, declared an indefinite strike due to government’s lackadaisical approach in addressing their concerns.

Members of the Association earlier walked out of a press conference to express their dissatisfaction with the handling of the impasse over their consolidated salaries by the previous Mahama administration.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

