Jury Formed To Try T’di Killer Cop

The late Lawrence Baido and Constable Adjei Shaibu

A Sekondi high court has empanelled a jury to commence the trial of the case involving the murder of a final-year student of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, Lawrence Baidoo, 17.

He was purportedly shot and killed by Constable Adjei Shaibu in December last year.

The case, which was initially before a Takoradi magistrate court, was referred to the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department for advice.

The AG subsequently advised that the suspect be charged with murder, and the case was moved from the magistrate court to the high court.

After a series of adjournments, the court on Monday constituted a seven-member jury to hear the case.

Meanwhile, Constable Adjei Shaibu has pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing harm and murder.

State Attorney Patience Klinogo told the court that the prosecution would from June 11, 2018, lead evidence to prove that Constable Shaibu shot and killed Lawrence Baidoo and also injured another student of GSTS, Kobina Dokpor.

Constable Adjei Shaibu, stationed at the Inchaban Police Station, was believed to have shot Lawrence Joe Baidoo at about 8:30 pm on Friday, December 22, 2017.

According to reports, the student and his four friends were on their way to a street jam at Shama Junction when the incident happened.

The accused person, who was reportedly riding a motorbike, allegedly mistook the students for thieves and purportedly opened fire on them.

The lifeless body of Lawrence was conveyed to the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi while two other friends, who sustained injuries, were transported to a hospital at Inchaban for treatment.

The mortal remains of Lawrence Baidoo had already been laid to rest.

Already, counsel for the accused, Edmund Acquaah Hene, had indicated that the prosecution must have enough evidence to prove its case.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi