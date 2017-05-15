Junior Golf Open Ends In Style

The participants flanked by the organizers

This year’s Junior Golf Open has entered into the competition’s history books as one of the most successful Junior golf events.

A total of 41 juvenile golfers participated in the 18-Hole well-organized event .

Hosted by the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) Golf Club, Nsuta, in the Western Region, it drew some of the country’s finest junior golfers, who received modern day coaching from golf professionals in the region.

Organised under the auspices of the country’s golf governing body, Ghana Golf Association (GGA), its president Mike Aggrey and the Committee for the Golf Development Program, it was Francis Kwarteng (Bogoso Golf Club, Ankobra), who emerged the open champion with a gross score of 84.

The 15-year-old shrugged off a stiff challenge from Steven Abongo (Bogoso), 17, after a sudden death play-off.

A 64 nett score handed the handicap winner to Papa Enninful (Nsuta), 16, after beating Mahama Yakubu by just a stroke.

The event received massive support by way of sponsorship from Apex Shipping Company Limited (ASCO), Access Bank , Vanguard Assurance and high profile personalities- Kwesi Twum and Ebow Essandoh.

The organizers expressed gratitude to Mr. John Coates, captain and manager of Nsuta Golf Club, for his support, generosity, excellent hospitality and making the event most enjoyable.

Coates urged the participants to put the golfing lessons to good use and commended the instructors for availing themselves for the exercise; as well as the sponsors for their support.

From The Sports Desk