Jumia Travel Unveils Flight Service Portal

Africa’s leading online hotel booking website, Jumia Travel, has unveiled its flight services portal for travelers.

The move, according to the company, is aimed at boosting its services on the continent and across the globe.

Speaking at the launch of the portal on Wednesday in Accra, Managing Director of Jumia Travel, Claire Staal said, “The company currently deals with outbound flights with airline companies like KLM, Emirates, South African Airways, Turkish Airline, Air Arabia and Ethiopian Airlines.”

She was optimistic Jumia Travel would introduce bus booking tickets, as well as inbound flights to its services.

The online travel agency, which has access to over 40 countries and 2,500 destinations in Africa, and over 200 countries around the world, accordingly offers its customers the opportunity to book flights and buy air tickets online with ease, directly from various international airline companies.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumia Travel, Paul Midy, in a statement, indicated that “it’s a new step for us as we aim to be leading Africa Online Travel Agency, providing best customer experiences for the travelers.

It is also part of our broader programme to create a one-stop travel shop to provide accommodation, packages and flights all on the same platform in a bid to streamline travel in Africa.”

“As an Online Travel Agency, Jumia Travel will be working in partnership with different partners, including Amadeus.”

“The services (now available on travel.jumia.com/flights) enables customers to find, compare and book flights, as well as buy air tickets online with ease, directly from various Airline companies across the world.”

He added that “we want to offer to our customers all payment options, credit card but also payment in cash or through mobile phones, as well as the support of a local customer service available 24/7.”

Accounting for only three percent of the world’s air traffic, Africa portrays massive potential for growth in the coming years, especially due to the increasing demand from the rising middle-class and the growing African economies, said Mr. Midy.

By Cleopatra Nonum & Abigail Owiredu-Boateng