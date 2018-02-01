Jumia Pampers Customers    

Some staff of Jumia Ghana

An estimated 1 billion Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending season of the year aside Christmas, the Greeting Card Association has noted.

Online shops such as Jumia Ghana has seized the opportunity to make the valentine season a memorable one for its customers by partnering with MTN Ghana in their upcoming MTNJumiaLovesYou campaign scheduled from February 5th to February 14th, 2018.

In a bid to pamper customers of their cherished brands, MTN &Jumia are dashing out MTN modems with free data for 6 months, free phones with credits and modems with 1 GB data to first 15 people, who would buy items worth GH¢500 and above on Jumia.

Also, Jumia is giving up to 70 percent discount on all items on its site.