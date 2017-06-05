Julius Debrah Approved 43 Cars Before Transition Team Was Formed

Julius Debrah

In the latest twist to the controversial purchase of 43 vehicles in the last week of the Mahama government, Citi News has sighted a letter signed by the then Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah authorizing the deal.

This letter from the former Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, was signed two days before then-President, John Mahama inaugurated the Presidential transition team, which he co-chaired with then President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo.

Earlier documents sighted by Citi News revealed that the contract for the new cars for the Presidency was awarded by the Mahama government on the 3rd of January, 2017, to Amalgamated Security Services LTD.

A former Presidential Staffer, Clement Apaak claimed that the current government agreed with the then out-going Mahama government to buy the 43 new vehicles a few days before leaving office.

Dr. Apaak also noted that, the Mahama administration agreed to the request by Nana Akufo-Addo’s side because of security concerns made, a claim a Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has denied.

But the two-paragraph letter authorizing the purchase was dated December 9, 2016, whereas the transition team was officially inaugurated on December 11, 2016.

Deal authorized by Terkper

The letter noted that, the deal was authorized by the outgoing Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, to take note of the decision to purchase the 43 vehicles “for necessary action accordingly.”

The letter also clearly stated that, the outgoing government had “decided to acquire some vehicles for the incoming administration”.

Meanwhile, sources within the Mahama administration suggest the decision to purchase the new vehicles, was made upon a request from current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and Senior Minister, Yaw Osarfo Maafo, who played key roles in the transition and in the deal.

Gov’t denies involvement in deal

The Akufo-Addo administration has maintained it knew nothing of this deal to procure 43 new vehicles for the Presidency.

A deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on the authority of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, insisted that there were no conversations of this kind to purchase new vehicles.

