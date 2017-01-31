Judge ‘Robber’ Grabbed 

Suspect in the grip of the law

A suspect, who is said to be part of the gang that robbed four people, including Justice Araba Esaaba Torkornu, a Judge of the Appeal Court, has been arrested.

Although the name of the said suspect was not given, the prosecutor, Superintendent Kwaku Bempah, told an Accra Circuit Court yesterday that the suspect was in the custody of the police.

Two weeks ago, the prosecution arraigned one Dickson Addai, aka Jah Rule; Prince Owusu, aka Owusu and Gbekpor Marvin aka Lion before the court for their alleged complicity in the case.

The accused persons and three others, who are currently on the run, reportedly on December 8, 2016, conspired to rob the complainants of their items and money at Batsoona and Anyaa in Accra.

The accused persons robbed the judge of her Toyota Fortuner vehicle with registration GM 6852-13, an Apple Macbook laptop worth $1,300; Iphone valued at GH¢600; GH¢900 cash; $50 and three Bibles at Anyaa on the same day.

The accused persons, who were wielding cutlasses and pump action guns at Batsona, again robbed Francis Kofi Torkornu, husband of the judge of his eleven Zambian Kwatcha, a Delta Sky Miles membership card, one NACOB staff ID Card and $50.

Also at Anyaa, the gang robbed one Anthony Kodua Bediako, a businessman of his Hyundai Santafe 4X4 vehicle, Huawei mobile phone and GH¢350 cash.

In the case of the last victim, the prosecutor said the accused persons robbed Patience Hammond, trader of her jewelries with GH¢5,000, five assorted mobile phones, a flat screen set and GH¢ 5,000 cash.

Jah Rule is facing an additional charge of possessing a pump action gun with 21 live cartridges without lawful authority.

At the hearing, Augustine Asafo Adjei, lawyer for Owusu, wondered if the court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, would ask the prosecutor when the suspect was arrested.

According to him, the said suspect was arrested on Friday and ought to have been arraigned before the court because the mandated 48 hours had elapsed.

Dickson Tweneboa-Koduah, lawyer for Jah Rule, stated that at the adjourned date, the defence had indication from the prosecution that investigation was ongoing, adding that “but today they have not told us anything about it.”

The judge however said he would not grant bail based on oral application from the lawyers and that they should in his words come formally.

Tandoh said bringing the fourth suspect to court would affect the case of the prosecution since it would bring new dimensions to the case.

The court however adjourned the case until February 6, 2017 for the prosecution to amend its charge sheet in respect of the fourth suspect while hearing of the case starts on February 15.

The accused persons are residents of Chantan and Nanakrom.

On the said date, the judge, who was on board the said vehicle, was returning from night church service at about 8:30 pm.

When she got to her residence and opened her main gate to enter, the accused persons, who were in mask with weapons attacked her, subjected her entire family to severe trauma and robbed them of the afore-stated items and money.

The accused persons, in their attempt to drive the judge’s vehicle out of the house, bumped into Francis, who was returning from work, assaulted him and also took the said items from him.

The gang further went to Anyaa and robbed the two other victims of their various belongings and bolted.

On December 20, 2016, one Elizabeth Okine, a customer of Patience, unknowingly called the complainant’s business number, which was stolen from her by the accused persons to pay her an amount of GH¢4,800.

Bele answered the call and gave his Lapaz Branch Fidelity Bank Account Number to the caller to deposit the said amount into it.

Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of Jah Rule and other accomplices.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com