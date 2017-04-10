Jude Arthur Appointed To Chair GCB Board

Jude Arthur, an accomplished banker has been appointed Board Chairman of the GCB Bank.

This was after some changes were made to the composition of the Board.

Also appointed are Lydia Essah and Raymond Sowah who will be directors of the Bank.

Meanwhile, Daniel Owiredu who until now was the Chairman of the Board, Moses Asaga, Mona Quartey and Faustina Nelson have all resigned from the Board.

Mr Arthur, a former Managing Director of the First Atlantic Merchant Bank once served as the Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA) during the Kufour administration.

He is experienced in various fields including international finance and banking, management and industry.

-Myjoyonline