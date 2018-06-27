JTNNK Inaugurates Sub-Committee

Sub-committee members in a group picture

The James Town Ngleshie Noyaa Kpee(JTNNK), an NGO with a mission to bring accelerated development to James Town in the Accra Metropolitan area, inaugurated one of its sub-committees- Sports Promotion last Thursday at the GAMADA Office at James Town.

The inauguration ceremony was performed on behalf of the JTNNK President, Ladi Nylander, by the JTNNK PRO, Sister Arafua Apaloo- Enim.

The sub-committee is chaired by Charles James Aryeh, a renowned Sports Administrator.

Other members are: Fritz Baffour, Herbert Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie, Gabby Nii Teiko Tagoe, Nii Allotey Bruce-Konuah, Charles Nii Ayiku, and one Collins, as the acting Secretary.

The sub-committee is to organize Inter – Area Sports of some selected sports disciplines, key among which are: Athletics (mini – marathon), Boxing, Basketball, Football, Card Playing, Draughts, and Ampe. The competitions will cover both male and female participants.