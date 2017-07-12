JRF-Ghana Launches Charity Concert

Mary Agyemang

The Juvenile Reform Foundation (JRF-Ghana) last Saturday launched its charity concert in Kumasi dubbed ‘Our Future’ to raise funds to support released juvenile offenders and incarcerated juvenile inmates in the various correctional centres in Ghana.

The launch of the concert attracted hundreds of patrons, including gospel musicians such as Mary Agyemang, Philip Acheampong, Asiedu Brobbey Charles, among others, who thrilled patrons with electrifying performances.

The concert which will take off during the last quarter of 2017 will feature seasoned and award-winning artistes who have made impact on the Ghanaian music scene. The funds to be generated from the concert will cater specifically for the technical and vocational training, formal education and the general welfare of juvenile offenders, both released and incarcerated, as well as the vulnerable children in society.

The Executive Director of JRF-Ghana, Geoffrey Chaucer Ofori, stated that majority of the young offenders pick up habits such as smoking, bullying and homosexuality from these facilities which have the tendency to further waste their lives.

He tasked Ghanaians to embrace young offenders when they are released from correctional facilities, saying discriminating against them would only force them back into such crimes.

Mr Ofori advised judges to tamper justice with mercy when dealing with juvenile offenders, arguing that majority of them are unconscious of their actions.

On her part, the JRF-Ghana brand ambassador, Mary Agyemang, called on Ghanaians to help the foundation fight against juvenile crime and violence in the country.

JRF-Ghana is an independent, non-governmental organisation that is concerned with tackling and stemming juvenile crime and violence in Ghana.