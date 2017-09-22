Joyce Aryee Endorses ‘Women In Worship Concert’

Rev Joyce Aryee

Founder of the Salt & Light Ministries, Rev Joyce Aryee, has given her unflinching support for the first-ever ‘Women In Worship’ concert scheduled for September 24 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

According to her, it is important for women to stand in the gap and intercede on behalf of the dear nation. The seasoned woman of God said this when the organisers of ‘Women In Worship’ concert paid a courtesy call on her on Tuesday to officially invite her to the event.

She expressed hope and encouraged all women of faith in Ghana to join in the worthy course.

“I am really delighted to be part of this initiative because I see this as an important step with regards to women leading the worship front. I can imagine all women coming before the throne room of worship and its benefit to the body of Christ,” she stated.

On her part, the leader of the team and the C.E.O of Genet Service (organisers of the event), thanked Rev Aryee for her endorsement, saying, “We are grateful to you for giving the approval and blessing for this maiden edition and we look forward to you being part of subsequent editions.

The concert has gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa as the headline artiste.

She will perform alongside some celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes such as Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Tagoe Sisters, Rev Mouha Amoako, Naa Mercy, Cynthia Maccauley and Becky Bonney.

Other notable personalities such as Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, Mama Christie Doe Tetteh of Solid Rock Ministry and a host of others are expected to grace the occasion

The ‘Women In Worship’ initiative is also in partnership with the Cervical Cancer Centre at Battor for a nationwide screening exercise and sensitisation drive to educate women on the dangers of cervical cancer.

The worship experience comes off at the Perez Dome on Sunday, September 24 at 4:00pm.