Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion Postponed To Dec. 2

Lexis Bill

The 2017 edition of the annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion has been postponed from November 25 to December 2, organisers have announced.

The postponement has become necessary because of the untimely demise of Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, popularly known as KABA.

The initial date for the Skuuls Reunion, November 25, coincides with the one week celebration of the presenter’s passing away.

KABA was pronounced dead on arrival at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was rushed after he fell sick early Saturday, November 18.

He was 37 years. He left behind his wife, Valentina Ofori Agyei, also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM and a seven-month-old daughter.

Until his death, KABA was the host of Asempa FM’s flagship afternoon political programme, Ekosii Sen.

The annual Joy FM Skuuls Reunion West Africa’s biggest gathering and outdoor event is making a historic return to the Trade Fair Centre this year.

The annual event brings together thousands of individuals and groups under one roof to celebrate with old schoolmates to relive the memorable moments of secondary school days and reconnect with lost mates.

It is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of ‘gari soakings’, jama and all the exciting things enjoyed way back in the secondary school days.

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in education, friendship as well as sports, and this year’s won’t be different.

After years of hosting the event at the Independence Square, organisers are going back to Trade Fair grounds on Saturday, December 2.

This, according to organisers, is to allow for the staging of the fun-packed activities the Skuuls Reunion is noted for.