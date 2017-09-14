Joy FM To Host ‘Pop Chain All-Star Concert’ 

Ben Brako

This year’s edition of a popular musical event dubbed ‘Pop Chain All-Star Concert’ will take place at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill at North Ridge on Saturday September 30, according to organisers.

The concert is being organised to raise funds to support Joy FM’s Sugar Project, which is a diabetes awareness and screening initiative.

Preparations are far advanced to make the event which is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaian highlife music lovers from all walks of life a memorable one.

Powered by Joy FM, the event is expected to be the one-stop entertainment for music fans who will be trooping to the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill to witness the event.

It will feature a number of popular Ghanaian musicians, including Stephanie Benson, Akosua Agyapong, Ben Brako and a host of others, who will mount the stage to thrill fans with their various danceable songs.

Bands from some selected educational institutions, including Mfantsipim and Achomota, will also perform at the event.

Ben Brako, who will be performing with the Famous Flames Band of St Augustine’s College, has promised to deliver an electrifying performance.

He will also thrill patrons with exciting performances of his hit songs like ‘Serwaah’, ‘Mawie’, ‘Yesu Beye’, ‘Meko Mukurom’ and a host of others.

The musician told Doreen Andoh in an interview on The Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM that “this year, it is going to be wow. I think it’s going to be the best so far…it’s going to be fantastic.”

“We are always the best,” he stressed, and mentioned that in spite of the rich history of competition between the bands, the Joy FM ‘Pop Chain All-Star Concert’ is “for a great cause.”

The Sugar Project was birthed out of the personal challenges encountered by Joy FM presenter, Kojo Yankson, in his attempts to deal with his diabetic condition in Ghana.

Easy access to efficient and reliable diabetes testing and education and how to manage diabetes with a healthy lifestyle are some of the objectives of the project.

By George Clifford Owusu