Journalist Arrested For Trapping Women For Sex With Nude Photos

The Central Regional Police has arrested a 37-year-old journalist, Emmanuel Orlando Matrevi, for collecting nude pictures of women and blackmailing them.

The Central Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Baffour Appenteng, said Olarndo Matrevi, employed with Coastal TV in Cape Coast, blackmailed the women and threatened to publish their pictures on the internet if they don’t have sex with him.

Supt Appenteng explained that, the suspect’s “modus operandi is to lure girls and when he gets you, through either Facebook or WhatsApp, pretends that he is interacting with you from overseas then he will lure you to send nude pictures.

As soon as he gets the new pictures, he will now show up his face and say that if don’t allow me to do this, I will go viral and this is what he has been doing.”

He revealed that, two victims had come forward to file reports about Olarndo Matrevi’s blackmail attempts. “They came and made the report and we have arrested him.

We have his IPad where the nude pictures of the girls are kept.

We are just praying that maybe he has not sent it as he intended,” Supt Appenteng said to the media.

The suspect is set to be arraigned today [Monday].

