Journalist, 28, To Represent Volta On Council Of State

A 28-year-old media practitioner in Hohoe, Shalom Abla Lumor, is determined to break the age barrier and represent the Volta Region on the Council of State.

According to Ms Lumor, the Council has over the years been the preserve of senior citizens, who have advised Presidents effectively.

She said the time has come for dedicated youth of the country to serve on the Council to champion policies and issues that affect them.

Ms Lumor is among 21 people who have picked nominations forms to contest in the Council of State election in the Volta Region.

She is one of two females who intend to represent the region on the Council.

Under Ghana’s constitution, the President will have a Council of State comprising one person elected from each region of the country.

Speaking to the media on her decision to contest in the election, Ms Lumor stated that a paradigm shift was needed in order to meet the needs of a large number of young people in the country.

“The young people of Volta Region and the country at large deserve a trusted individual who would represent their interests at all times in counseling the President on various policies and programmes that will inure to the benefit of all citizens. If truly the future belongs to the youth, then the time has come for us to be part of those who plan and influence such a future,” she added.

“I believe my background as a social entrepreneur and media practitioner would help me to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the Volta Region if given the chance.

She therefore entreated members of the Electoral College to ignore the age factor and elect someone with the expertise and experience to champion the cause of the people on February 16, 2017.

About 21 people have filed nominations in the Volta Region to contest the Council of State election slated for February 16.

They are Mama Atrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome; Shallom Abla Lumor, social entrepreneur and media practitioner; Isaac Kofi Sewura, teacher; Togbe Kantanato C.C Fifih, economist; Nana Obrimpong Kanya II, traditional ruler; Togbe Gbogbolulu II, civil servant; Michael Ayibor, consultant; Rev. Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, clergy and economist.

The rest are Benjamin Koffi Mishio, electrical engineer, Togbe Ayite Duame II, civic educator and traditional ruler; Edwin Lotsu Tukpeyi, engineer; Francis Albert Seth, Legal expert on Oil and Gas; Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII, traditional ruler and ADR mediator; Godisgood Amegashie, social analyst; Togbe Kotoku XI, teacher and traditional ruler; Augustine Hevi, self-employed.

Others are John Adolph Azaglo, educationist; Nelson Mawuli Gbadagba, entrepreneur; Prof. James Flolu, lecturer; Mawusi Tom, lawyer and management consultant and Frederick Kwame Gbeku, an accountant.

The Council of State election, which was slated for Thursday, 9th February 2017, has been postponed to 16th February 2017.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)