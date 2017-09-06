Joshua Returns In October  

Anthony Joshua. INSET: Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he will defend his IBF, WBA and IBO belts in a heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28.

The Brit unified the division when he beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29 and says he ‘can’t wait to get back in the ring’ to defend his belts against the Bulgarian.

Joshua confirmed the bout following Pulev’s announcement on Monday that the fight will take place at the Principality Stadium this autumn.

‘Greetings fight fans, I hope you’re well,’ Joshua said on Instagram. ‘October 28, I will be defending my IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight championship title of the world against Kubrat Pulev.

‘He’s game, ready and it’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.

‘I just want to say thanks for your support over the years. You know me, I can’t wait to get back in the ring and perform. I’ll do it for you – thank you.’

Joshua was been told he must face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev before December 2 or risk being stripped of that belt.

But the Cardiff bout, which may well take place under the closed roof at the Principality Stadium, is one Joshua is relishing.

‘October 28 can’t come soon enough,’ Joshua said. ‘I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.

‘I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.’