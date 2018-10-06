Joshua Alabi Gets Endorsement In WR

Professor Joshua Alabi

Professor Joshua Alabi, a presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), received overwhelming endorsement from party members in the Western Region when he took his campaign to some constituencies in the region, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The former University for Professional Studies (UPS) Vice-Chancellor, who is seeking to lead the NDC in the next general elections, was in the Western Region to sell his ideas to the grass roots ahead of the NDC’s national delegates’ conference in November this year.

Some of the areas Professor Joshua Alabi visited were Juaboso, Bodi, Akontombra, Asankragwa and its adjoining communities.

He was met by an enthusiastic crowd of party supporters comprising constituency and polling station executives who asserted that without Professor Alabi, victory in the 2020 general elections would elude the NDC.

During the visit, Professor Alabi interacted with a number of cocoa farmers in the cocoa-growing areas in the region.

He called on the party’s delegates in the area to have confidence in him and vote him to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

This was revealed by the spokesperson for the professor, Israel Venunye.

He commended the NDC faithful in the constituencies for overwhelmingly endorsing the candidature of Professor Joshua Alabi to lead their party to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.

Israel Venunye revealed that the delegates in the region received Professor Alabi with so much excitement and declared their unflinching support for him as he sought to lead the NDC into the next national polls.

He revealed that the people, particularly those at the grass-roots level, were disappointed in the previous NDC government for reneging on its promise to transform their lives.

“However, their hopes in the party got renewed after listening to Professor Alabi’s message of unity and transformation which he envisages will win the NDC power in 2020”, he asserted.

The spokesperson mentioned that Professor Alabi pledged to support the indigenes and improve their living standard in all the communities and hamlets he and his team visited in the region when voted as the president of Ghana.

He told cocoa farmers it was very pathetic to note that the current government had allegedly refused to increase the producer price of cocoa and promised the farmers that he would implement policies that would change their lives when voted into power.

According to Israel Venunye, Professor Alabi also urged the people he interacted with to reject the NPP in 2020 and vote him into power for a total transformation in their lives, particularly as majority of them were cocoa farmers.

