Jordan Rated Most Dangerous Striker

Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is the English Premier League’s most dangerous striker from outside the box.

Data on goals scored from outside the area since 2006-07 season – when statisticians Opta began collecting data on this – Ayew comes out on top with a conversion rate of 11.5%.

Jordan has been phenomenal for Swansea in this season’s league- he has scored 7 goals in all competitions for the side.

He has been a key member of Carlos Cavahal team in their quest to escape relegation from this season’s league.

Jordan who was recently joined by his elder brother, Andre Ayew is said to be in line for a bumper new deal should he help Swansea avoid relegation this term.

Swansea have been impressive in recent games, with their 3-1 victory over Arsenal last week, a testament of their desire to remain in the top flight.

What is yet to be seen is if Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will invite Jordan Ayew into the national team after sidelining him in recent call-ups. With the way he is playing, Coach Kwesi Appiah will have a lot of questions to answer if Jordan fails to make it into the national team in the coming weeks.