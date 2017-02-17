Jordan Pledges Fans Good Show (1)

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has promised to perform creditably for Swansea City and their fans, who showed love to him on his debut.

The sleek striker has described the warm reception that greeted his entry on his debut over the weekend as phenomenon and refreshing.

And to reward them for the gesture, Ayew has told the Club’s official website that he would give off his best to thank the fans.

The former Aston Villa man said that “it has been a great start for me at the club. It was fantastic to get three points on my debut – I could not have asked for more. My job when I came on was to make some runs to help push Leicester back. That’s what I tried to do. But the most important thing was that we won and moved further away from the relegation zone.”

He added that “I have had a great welcome from everybody and I am very happy to be here. The supporters have given me a great welcome too so everything is good.

“They were fantastic when I came on against Leicester. They have shown me support straightaway and now I will do my best to pay them back on the pitch.”

On February 25 when the Swans face Chelsea, the former Marseille/ Sochaux attacker, is expected to make his first Swansea start.

Ayew, who had a wonderful African Cup of Nations, hit the back of the net two times in 21 league appearances for Aston Villa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum