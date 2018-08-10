Jordan Moves To The Palace 

Jordan and his dad, Abedi displaying Palace’s away shirt at the unveiling

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew yesterday completed his loan switch to Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old has joined the Eagles on a season-long loan agreement from Swansea City.

Ayew had arrived earlier in London to finalize the move in time to beat the transfer deadline at 5pm British time.

The Ghana international was accompanied by his star father, Abedi Pele, in completing the move.

Jordan arrives at Crystal Palace with the reputation of ending last season as Swansea’s top goal scorer with eleven goals.

His goals were, however, not enough to keep the Swans from going down.

The move now means both Ayew brothers who ended last season at Swansea have now secured moves elsewhere.

Andre Ayew, Jordan’s elder brother had only last week completed a similar loan move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.