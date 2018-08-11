header ad banner
Jordan Explains Palace Move

August 11, 2018

Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has lifted the lid on reason behind his move to Crystal Palace on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 26-year-old joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from Swansea City after undergoing a medical on Thursday morning.

Speaking about his move, he said: “The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it’ll be a good season.

“I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It’s a step up for me and I’m ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to.”

Beginning his career with Marseille, Ayew was a part of the squad that won the Ligue 1 title in 2010 as well as three successive League Cups, and would also have spells with Sochaux and Lorient before arriving in England at Villa in 2015.

