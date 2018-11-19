Jordan Brace Boosts Stars’ AFCON Campaign …Nana Visits Team 

President Akufo-Addo (in suit) with the team. INSET: Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew struck double to breathe life into Ghana’s 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign in Ethiopia yesterday.

The Crystal Palace man hit the back of the net early in the third minute when the game had barley developed.

He made good use of a Harrison Afful long pass by hitting from a close range.

Midway in the first half, the younger Ayew doubled Ghana’s lead from the spot after Emmanuel Boateng was fouled by the Ethiopian goalkeeper.

The second half favoured the host, the Walias of Ethiopia as they covered much grass but failed to go round the Kwasi Appiah rear.

South African official ruled out an Andre Ayew goal, which would have been Ghana’s third, however, television replays proved otherwise.

The win breathes life into Black Stars campaign; inching them closer to the second spot in Group F, a point adrift leaders, Kenya.

Meanwhile, Ghana President Nana Akuffo-Addo ahead of the game visited the team in Ethiopia to urge them on for victory.

The president is in Addis Ababa for the ongoing Africa Union (AU) Summit.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum