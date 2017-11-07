Jomoro Gets DCE At Last

The Regional Minister (left) swearing in the newly confirmed DCE

The Jomoro District Assembly has finally approved the President’s nominee, Ernest Kwofie, as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Mr Ernest Kwofie, who obtained 47 votes out of 49 votes during the election at the Assembly, was the second nominee of the president.

The President’s first nominee, Eric Muah was rejected on three occasions.

Immediately Ernest Kwofie was nominated by the President, the vociferous Nzema Youth Association released a statement congratulating him, particularly after nobody contested the president’s decision.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that Mr Kwofie was overwhelmingly endorsed because he served with most of the assembly members who voted during his tenure as a member of the assembly.

In his acceptance speech, the new DCE commended President Akufo-Addo, the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Paul Essien, and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him to lead the people in Jomoro District.

Mr Kwofie charged the assembly members to bury their differences and focus on the development of the district.

He said that the Jomoro district did not benefit from the numerous policies of the NPP government because there was no DCE in the area for some time now.

He explained that although he was not the only intelligent person in the Jomoro District, he would lead the assembly to ensure development.

To this end, he called for the support of all and sundry to enable him put Jomoro on a good development path.

“As we are aware, our district, which is in its formative stage and requires very aggressive and tactical approach to ensure the accelerated development of the area”, he added.

He promised to improve education, healthcare delivery and sanitation.

“The development agenda of the district is delaying and we have to start the works immediately to catch up with other districts,” he noted.

He called on the people in the district to support him regardless of the political affiliations and called for unity to facilitate development in the district.

He also called for peaceful co-existence to ensure the smooth implementation of pro-poor programmes, including the Planting for Food and Jobs, One-district, One factory policy, among others.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, congratulated the DCE on his confirmation and charged him to work with all the stakeholders in the district.

He promised to offer the needed support to the new DCE to ensure the effective development of the district.

Present at the confirmation exercise were the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Eugenia Gifty Kusi, acting Regional Chairman of NPP, Francis Ndede Siah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Paul Essien and Regional Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue, who is also a presidential staffer.

