Johnson & Johnson Opens West African Office

US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson (left), supporting Kweku Agyemang-Manu in unveiling the art of Johnson & Johnson

A New-Jersey-based multi-national manufacturer of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical and biotechnology products, as well as personal hygiene company, Johnson & Johnson, has launched its West African office in Ghana.

The bureau which is located at the Nester Square, Airport City, close to Stanbic Heights, Accra, was unveiled on Tuesday, with a firm pledge from Johnson & Johnson to further support local healthcare providers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the sub-region in combating emerging health issues.

Forming part of the expansion drive of Johnson & Johnson in West Africa, the office is expected to help coordinate the pharmaceutical giant’s global public health capabilities and resources to deliver a sustainable, measurable impact against health crisis within the sub-region.

Speaking at the launch, Ghana Country Manager of Johnson & Johnson, Priscilla Owusu-Sekyere, explained that the opening of the Accra-based West African bureau would help improve the quality of and access to healthcare within the sub-region.

Particular focus, she said, would be paid to the issues of mental health, maternal, newborn and child health, HIV prevention and oncology.

“We are building a talented team that will lead the expansion of our product portfolio and continue to address many of the most prominent health issues impacting patients and healthcare providers here,” she indicated.

The Global Head of Johnson & Johnson, Jaak Peeters, said the company would partner local healthcare providers in the region in the fight against infectious and non-communicable diseases.

He disclosed that the company was producing a number of new medications for the treatment of malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, among others.

Minister of Health Kweku Agyemang-Manu, in a statement on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated that government was putting in place a number of measures to help strengthen healthcare delivery in the country.

“Government has taken a decision to restructure NHIS to make sure it functions properly to provide healthcare efficiently to Ghanaians,” he said, calling for public-private partnerships (PPPs) within the health sector in Ghana.

He appealed to Johnson & Johnson to consider establishing a factory in Ghana for the production of some of its products.

BY Melvin Tarlue