John Mensah Extols Gyan

John Mensah and Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana Captain John Mensah has praised the leadership qualities of Asamoah Gyan who took over from him in 2012.

John Mensah was captain of the team at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations after many years of deputizing Stephen Appiah.

Gyan lead the Black Stars to the 2013 Afcon and 2014 FIFA world Cups and looks on course to lead them to another Africa Cup of Nations after their 5-0 win over Ethiopia.

“Gyan is a great leader, as you rightly said, he took over from me and since then he has led the team very well,” he told GHone TV.

“I see he inspires the players a lot on and off the pitch and I am really happy for him, I believe he can take the team far.”

The 34 year old played in several countries including England and France.