John Dumelo To Face Special Prosecutor?

John Dumelo and the V8 car

The Director in charge of Transport and Logistics at the Flagstaff House has hinted that, popular movie actor John Dumelo will face the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu over his suspected illegal acquisition of state cars.

Odeneho Nana Oppong noted on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that the soon-to-be-confirmed Special Prosecutor would be provided with the names of celebrities and journalists who illegally acquired state cars from the Mahama administration.

According to him, even though government has gain access of Dumelo’s alleged ‘stolen’ car, he will face Amidu for questions.

Odeneho Nana Oppong told host Akwasi Aboagye that “We now have enough evidence of his illegal acquisition of the cars. John Dumelo together with other journalists will face the Special Prosecutor.”

Background of Dumelo V8 Saga

National Security operatives caught popular movie actor John Dumelo with a vehicle belonging to the state and retrieved it from a spraying shop.

Dumelo was allegedly attempting to conceal the identity of the black V8 Toyota Land Cruiser with registration GE 8118 –16 when the operatives pounced on it at a garage at Abelemkpe in Accra where it had purportedly been sent for re-spraying.

The vehicle, with chassis number JTMHVOJ2F4159829, 2015 model with full option, has been parked at the Office of the President Annex.

When the operatives invited him to the garage, he reportedly panicked and shook like rain-beaten chick, before surrendering the expensive vehicle without any protest.

The operatives, upon a tip-off, swooped on the garage and got hold of the auto mechanic who told them that the vehicle belonged to John Dumelo.

He was then telephoned to come to the garage and upon arrival, he’s reported to have first said that he bought the V8 from a car dealer, Svani Company Limited, and claimed he was yet to complete the payment.

The operatives then keyed in the chassis number into a centralized computer system but the results showed that the vehicle was registered in the name of the National Security Secretariat which is a property of the Government of Ghana.

Sensing he was getting into trouble, he’s reported to have quickly changed his story, claiming that it was former First Lady Lordina Mahama who had given the V8 to him.

The security operatives immediately decided to crosscheck from the First Lady to ascertain the facts but the actor (Dumelo) reportedly pleaded with them to stop and just take the vehicle away.

The operatives’ checks at Svani Motors along the Spintex Road indicated that the company imported the vehicle for the National Security Council Secretariat and that the company is one of the several auto dealers used by the government to import vehicles for the state.

When the security personnel got to the garage, the vehicle had been dismantled and was going through re-modeling, including re-spraying – with parts allegedly imported from Dubai.

John Dumelo was said to have brought some spare parts from Dubai to enhance the looks of the vehicle.

DAILY GUIDE also reported that John Dumelo got two V8s from the NDC government, with his girlfriend driving one of them.

When he was asked to direct the operatives to the whereabouts of the other vehicle, he pleaded with them to allow him to travel to London and return to produce it.

Dumelo released the other V8 which is believed to be ash in colour to his girlfriend. He told the operatives that he was going to return it after the girlfriend had returned from a trip she had used it for.

