John Boadu Ends 10-Region Tours

John Boadu

John Boadu, who is seeking to become the substantive General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has ended his nationwide campaign ahead of the National Delegates’ Conference.

Mr. Boadu, who doubles as the National Organizer of the NPP, was overwhelmingly endorsed by the delegates throughout the nationwide tour.

Over the last three months, the acting general secretary has visited all regions in the country to interact with NPP’s executives in 275 constituencies.

The executives, Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), unanimously declared their support for Mr. Boadu ahead of the conference slated for Koforidua on July 7, 2018.

The party’s executives in the Eastern Region, led by the regional chairman, Kinston Akomeng Kissi and Secretary, Jeff Konadu Addo, declared at a press conference that after broad consultations with all constituency executives of the Eastern Region, they had resolved to give John Boadu 100 percent endorsement.

Mr. Boadu assessed the current state of the party in the various constituencies, particularly government’s relationship with NPP sympathizers and members across the country.

He also disclosed that he would prioritize the empowerment of members of the party at the grassroots level to ensure victory in 2020 and beyond during his tenure.

The NPP stalwart said he would provide financial and logistical support to help construct permanent offices for the party in the various constituencies.

Mr. Boadu assured the executives that all permanent offices of the party would be equipped with Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

In the Eastern Region where he climaxed his campaign tour, the acting general secretary, who helped the NPP to capture power from NDC in 2016, reiterated his commitment to consolidating power for the party in 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue