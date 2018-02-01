Joel Needs Help

Joel Larbi

The family of Joel Larbi, the nine-year-old boy who is battling a deadly tumour, is appealing to the public to assist them in financing his medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Joel, through the benevolence of the public and doctors at the hospital, was able to undergo his latest operation late last year to remove the aggressive tumour.

The father, Samuel Larbi, who is unemployed due to the demands of his son’s ailment, is pleading with the public to come to Joel’s aid.

“After his operation, there was some lab tests we needed to run but we have not done that because there is no money also we have to visit the hospital two times a week and buy medications,” Joel’s shattered father said.

He is, therefore, appealing to individuals and corporate institutions who would be touched by the predicament of his son to donate something for the further treatment of Joel.

Public-spirited people who want to donate can call DAILY GUIDE office on 0302 22 95 76 or 0302 23 27 60.