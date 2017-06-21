Joe Mettle Records Album Live On Sunday

Joe Mettle

Ghana’s reigning artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, is gearing up for a live album recording for his latest work titled, ‘God Of Miracles’, at his Praiz Reloaded Concert on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Accra international Conference Centre (AICC).

The album which will feature some selected gospel artistes is expected to be released in October this year.

Barely two weeks after being crowned the Artiste of Excellence, West Africa, at the just-ended African Gospel Music and Media Awards in the UK, Joe Mettle is ready to record his next live album.

The live DVD recording will feature some gospel artistes, including Ohemaa Mercy, Ntokozo Mbambo, Akesse Brempong, Luigi Maclean, The Love Gift Band, among others.

Praiz Reloaded is in its sixth successful year running and attracts audiences from the West African sub-region, USA, Canada, UK and across the world.

The gospel sensation is expected to thrill patrons with a great time of worship and praise filled with miracles and testimonies of God’s goodness.

All songs on the album have deeply-inspired lyrics and sits on a variety of local and contemporary grooves.

The Praiz Reloaded Concert is being sponsored by Vodafone.

Tickets are available at all Vodafone retail shops in Accra and Tema. Other sponsors include Unibank Ghana, JA Plant Pool, Dusk Capital, Jandel Limited, Yamaha and Holiday Inn.