Joe Mettle, Others For ‘Sound Of Heaven’ Concert

Joe Mettle

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Sound of Heaven’, an initiative put together by Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku, in collaboration with the Psalm of David, will take place on Sunday, September 16 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at 3:00pm.

Celebrated VGMA gospel artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, who is billed to headline this year’s event, is expected to pull thousands of Christians and gospel music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performance.

Known for his touching and passionate worship songs, the gospel artiste will climax the show and bring down the angels from heaven to join in worshipping the name of the Almighty God.

He is expected to thrill gospel fans with most of his hit songs such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Nhyira’, ‘Turning Around’, ‘Onwaiwani’, ‘Ayeyi’, ‘Ogya’, ‘Mensuro’, among others.

As a songwriter, Joe Mettle has written over 100 songs and won several awards. Many of his songs are sung by several churches and people all over the country.

Gospel music fans, therefore, will be expecting nothing but a top-notch presentation from him on September 16.

The concert will feature other talented gospel music stars such as Sammie Obeng-Poku, Eunice Coffie, Kofi Peprah, Efe Grace, among others, who will lead the patrons in a great time of worship.

The gospel artistes billed for the event are expected to thrill patrons with a great time of worship and praise filled with miracles and testimonies of God’s goodness.

Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku will use the event for a live album recording for his latest work titled ‘Intimate’.

Before the show, there will be a health screening and blood donation exercise.

By George Clifford Owusu