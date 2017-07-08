Joe Mettle, Others For Capital Bank Worship Night

Joe Mettle

Celebrated award-winning gospel singer, Joe Mettle, will be the headline artiste for this year’s edition of a gospel song ministration and worship service dubbed ‘Worship Night’.

The event which is being organised by Capital Plus Bank will take place at the ICGC Calvary Temple, Sakumono in Accra tomorrow at 4:00pm.

Joe Mettle whose passion for praise, devotion and worship has seen him minister across the country will be supported by a select group of artistes like Bro Sammy, the energetic Francis Amoh, Capital Bank’s Fragrance Choir and a host of others.

‘Worship Night’ concert is an annual gospel music event being organised to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on the bank.

Apart from taking the opportunity to honour God for His faithfulness towards the bank, ‘Worship Night’ concert is also an outlet for many others who have also been blessed in other ways to turn up and rejoice with them.

The theme for this year’s worship night is ‘Unending Worship’.

Commenting on the theme, Managing Director of Capital Bank, Rev Fitzgerald Odonkor, stated that this year’s theme is only a reflection of Capital Bank’s belief that “worship is a way of life and as such it that it should continue unabated in our hearts and minds irrespective of our circumstances.”

“It should also be manifested through deep-seated care for each other in every facet of our personal and corporate lives,” he added.

