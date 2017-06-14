Joe Mettle, Others for ‘Absolute Worship’

Joe Mettle

This year’s edition of a gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Absolute Worship’ will take place on July 2 at the Independence Square in Accra at 2:00pm.

The event which is being organised by E’mPraise Incoporated will feature celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes such as Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Brempong, Francis Amo, Cindy Thompson, Nqubeko Mbatha from South Africa, among others.

‘Absolute Worship’ this year promises nothing but a wonderful experience with God through praise and worship.

E’mPraise Incoporated is a non-denominational contemporary Christian music choir that started its operations in 2005.

Starting from a humble background of a few young men and women who have the passion to win souls for Christ through music, the ministry has grown over the years into a household name amongst contemporary gospel music lovers.

Coming from a non-denominational background, E’mPraise Inc. blends everyday church hymns with a strong contemporary feel, very appealing to many music admirers.