Joe Mettle, Mzvee Have Other Nominations – VGMA

A board member and spokesperson of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Nii Ayittey Hammond, has rubbished circulating reportage that two popular Ghanaian artistes- Joe Mettle and MzVee- have been nominated for VGMA Artiste of The Year Award, with none of their songs being nominated in other categories.

This has raised a lot of eyebrows in the entertainment industry, with some throwing questions at the organisers of the event.

Nii Ayittey Hamond in an interview with Wendy Laryea on TV3’s Midday News clarified the situation by detailing the categories in which the two artistes have been nominated in.

“If I can recollect, MzVee was nominated in female vocal and reggae dancehall artiste and Joe Mettle, if I remember correctly, was nominated in songwriter or record of the year, one of them I think,” he said.

The VGMA is expected to witness one of the most exciting events since its inception as a result of the emergence of many talented musicians this year.

This year’s edition of the awards scheme, according to the organisers, will take place on April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.