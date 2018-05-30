Joe Debrah Assists Oda Hospital

Lawyer Joe Debrah and his wife handing over the items to hospital management

Lawyer Joseph Debrah of 1st Law Chambers at Adabraka has donated items worth GH¢40,000 to the Oda Government Hospital in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The items included gauze rolls, examination gloves, thermometers, blood pressure (BP) monitors, patients’ monitors and accessories, gallons of spirit, Savlons and Izal, Sphya, virzyl, catheters, among other things, to be used at the labour ward of the hospital.

Lawyer Debrah and his family also donated an amount of GH¢5,000 as their contribution towards a fundraising exercise the hospital is embarking on to equip the labour ward.

The presentation was in commemoration of the astute lawyer’s 50th birthday.

Lawyer Debrah, who is a native of Akyem Oda and a former national service person at the hospital, said the donation is to support the deprived hospital where he once worked.

Presenting the items to the hospital, he assured the management of the health facility of his continuous support.

The Medical Superintendent of the Oda Government Hospital, Dr Awotwe, who received the items, expressed gratitude to Lawyer Debrah for coming to the aid of the hospital.

He indicated that the items are the highest individual donation the hospital has received in the last decade.

Dr Awotwe further called for support to revamp the hospital’s wards.

He explained that because of the deplorable nature of the wards, management has decided to open them up for adoption.

Dr Awotwe also expressed worry over the deplorable nature of the roads that lead to the hospital, which he hinted, calls for urgent attention.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Oda