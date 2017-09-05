Joe Beecham, Others For ‘Celebration of His Grace’ Concert

Joe Beecham

Come Sunday, September 24, all roads will lead to the National Theatre in Accra for the much-hyped gospel music concert dubbed ‘Celebration of His Grace Concert’, which will feature prominent Ghanaian gospel music icons.

The gospel concert is aimed at creating a platform for gospel music fans to enjoy thrilling soul-touching performances from some selected popular gospel artistes. It has been in existence for the past nine years.

The event which is being organised by His Presence Ministry, headed by Bernard Amankwah, has so far featured Ghanaian music stars such as Irene Logan, Alexandra, Jackie Mpare, Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, Alabaster Box, Ekuba Yankey and a host of other top gospel stars.

This year’s event which is expected to be the biggest yet will witness live performances from veteran gospel artiste Joe Beecham, the energetic Pastor Helen Yawson, Bernard Amankwah, Nii Dowuona, Drama Ministry, among others.

The artistes billed for the event have promised to bring to life on the night their very best performances, and urged lovers of music to attend.

There will be a lot of surprises, including giving out copies of Joe Beecham, Helen Yawson and Bernard Amankwah’s current CDs to all fans who will grace the occasion.

By George Clifford Owusu