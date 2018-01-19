Joe Anokye Confirmed Director-General Of NCA

Joe Anokye

The Public Services Commission has confirmed Mr Joe Anokye as the substantive Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

His confirmation comes barely a year after President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the acting Director General of the communications regulator.

The confirmation was done in accordance with the advice of the Governing Board of the NCA and given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Background of Joe Anokye

Mr Anokye is a Telecommunication Executive well vested in a wide range of Telecommunication Management, Telecommunication Networks and Cyber Security platforms in both public and private sector. He has over twenty-two (22) years hands-on technical and management experience across Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America.

From January 1997 to February 2016, Mr. Anokye worked on several contracts at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) in Greenbelt, Maryland – USA as a Senior Telecommunications Consultant, including supervising NASA’s Global Mission Telecommunication Wide Area Network (WAN) technical team.

During his time at NASA, Mr. Anokye worked collaboratively with Telecom and Network engineers from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, German Space Operations Centre, Canadian Space Agency, Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization and many other national Space Programs like the Jet Propulsion Lab in California.

In recognition of his efforts, he received the 2007 Employee of the Year Award from the NASA Information Technology Services contract at Marshal Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville – Alabama, for outstanding technical services to the NASA Mission Telecommunications Network.

Mr. Anokye was a premier Cisco Technical Instructor from 1999 through 2016 in Washington D.C, USA Metropolitan Area teaching and mentoring many Telecommunications, Network, and Systems engineers who work with governmental and private institutions within the security, financial and regulatory areas amongst others. From 1999-2001, Mr. Anokye did consulting work for Sprint Nextel (Managed Network Services) and was the Network Technical Engineer responsible for major accounts like KMART, Charles Schwab, UNICOR and Federal Prisons Industries to name a few.

As the principal network architect, he developed the Telecommunications Master Plan from which a design was made to install the network infrastructure to support the ICT systems used for the Year 2011 Population Census of Bangladesh, a country with a population of over 140 Million. In addition to the plan, Mr. Anokye provided local and continuous technical support for the implementation in Bangladesh. He was the Chief Technology Officer of JMAT Systems, LLC, an Information Services company established in 2007 and headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA offering Information Technology and Security Services to commercial, state, and Federal Government customers.

Within Africa, Mr. Anokye has also worked on various Telecommunications Networks projects in Africa, primarily in Ghana and Liberia. In Ghana, he has consulted for the Merchant Bank and in addition, trained on behalf of CISCO, staff of Ghana Telecom, Merchant Bank Ghana Ltd and the telecommunication wing of National Security of the Bureau of National Communication.

Mr. Anokye obtained his first degree in Geodetic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and his MBA from the University of Maryland University College, USA.

A talented and accomplished Technology Executive, Mr. Anokye has a proven record in leading technology transformation, improvement initiatives and aligning technology services with business objectives.

