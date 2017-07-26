JJ Bemoans Boxing Nosedive

Former president John Rawlings

Former president John Rawlings is beside himself with worry following the fallen standards of the pugilistic sport.

The tough talking statesman wondered why the sport that Ghana once pride itself in has been left to its fate.

As a result, he has made a clarion call on stakeholders to restore its lost glory.

He said this after World Title hopeful Isaac Dogboe dispatched Argentine Javier Chacon with a round seven knock out in Accra over the weekend. “I don’t understand why anyone shouldn’t be fond of boxing.”

Rawlings added that “Boxing is an interesting sport, it takes a lot of skill, courage, speed, imputativeness, perception and a sense of judgment.

“We have to recover and restore the kind of possession we had many years ago.

“Featherweight, especially, has always been our division, but we neglected it.”

He pointed out that “Ghanaian’s show so much enthusiasm, it will recover and with good talents like these, there is no doubt in my mind, we will make it.”

He mentored Africa’s boxing legend Azumah Nelson, who won gold at the1978 Commonwealth in the Featherweight class, compiling an amateur record of 50–2 during his governance.

Ghana has since struggled to raise a boxer of Nelson’s (Terrible Terror) kind.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum