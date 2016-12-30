JISLAH Hosts Accra Psychiatric, Weija Leprosarium Inmates

Gifty Mokoah Whajah (middle) leads the JISLAH delegation to hand over the items to representatives of the Weija Leprosarium

JISLAH Financial Services Limited has joined inmates at the children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Weija Leprosarium to celebrate Christmas.

It was all fun when a delegation from the company, led by Gifty Mokoah Whajah, Senior Treasury Officer, Harrison Barnoh, Senior Sales Executive and Jeffery Osei Asare, Senior Treasury Officer, made the first stop at the children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to present food, drinks, water, diapers, gloves and disinfectants.

Grace Agyei-Twumasi, a Senior Staff at the children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the kids, thanked JISLAH for putting smiles on the faces of inmates at the hospital.”

“As you may be aware some are not even aware Christmas is here due to their conditions but we believe with this much love shown at least they will feel the season around.”

“JISLAH Financial Services has always been here to celebrate Christmas with us and we take pride to witness corporate entities making efforts to make the less privileged happy on such occasions.

“We are most grateful and call on other individuals and corporate entities to emulate such gesture,” she said.

The second stop was at the Weija Leprosarium where the team, led by Ms. Gifty Mokoah Whajah was also on hand to present food, bags of water, drinks and a cash donation to inmates at the Leprosarium

The items were received on behalf of the Leprosarium by Gladys Adobea, Leader/Prefect of the facility, who was full of praise for JISLAH Financial Services for coming around yearly to provide the items.

Ms. Gifty Mokoah Whajah, who later spoke to the press in an interview, observed that Christmas is a season of giving and JISLAH joins inmates at such homes with various items to celebrate the season annually.

“This gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility initiatives geared towards supporting the vulnerable in society. We have done this over the years and as a Christian organization we are optimistic God will give us the strength to do more for the needy.

“We wish the nation a merry Christmas and like you always know for loans and investment solutions count on JISLAH Financial Services,” she declared.