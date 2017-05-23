Jislah Financial Gives To Mothers At Ridge, Lister Hospitals

It was a day worth remembering when the staff of JISLAH Financial Services stormed the labour wards of Ridge Hospital and Lister Hospital in Accra to celebrate Mothers’ Day with mothers who delivered that day.

The executives of JISLAH, led by the Client Relationship Manager, Gertrude Irene Mensah, made the first stop at the Ridge Hospital where they presented gift hampers and toiletries to mothers who gave birth on the day.

It was all joy as the mothers lined up to receive the gift items. Mrs Grace Lamptey who had just delivered could not hide her happiness and thanked JISLAH for thinking about mothers on such day.

The Principal Nursing Officer at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the Ridge Hospital, Rebecca Fofo Larkai, applauded JISLAH for putting smiles on the faces of mothers who could not be at home to celebrate.

“The patients are happy to be remembered today and I believe are proud to be mothers today because of the love JISLAH has shown,” she stated.

The scene at the Lister Hospital & Fertility Centre at Airport Hills was no exception as the nurses at the midwifery department warmly welcomed the JISLAH entourage and ushered them to the labour ward where mothers who had just delivered also received their gift hampers with smiles.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mrs Mensah explained the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative to cater for the welfare of the public.

“Today being Mothers’ Day, we deemed it fit to show our love and appreciation to mothers who delivered on the Mothers’ Day and celebrate with them since they are not at home to mark the day. This, we believe, will also afford us the opportunity to engage the public on our services of providing loans and investment opportunities,” she remarked.

Mrs Mensah was accompanied by the Marketing Manager of JISLAH, Melvin Nii Anue Quaye; Rosemary Agyei-Kotei, Senior Client Relations Officer; Rita Anum, Senior Accounts Officer and Dena Adams, Investment Officer.