Jesus Adapting To City Style

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus told ESPN Brasil he was still getting used to different tasks in the Manchester City attack after being substituted in the 2-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gabriel was taken off in the 54th minute and looked disappointed, with coach Pep Guardiola explaining the decision to him as he returned to the dugout.

But the forward said: “If one player is in a better moment, I have to respect that. I’m really okay with that, I accept it.

“If I’m not playing well and deserve to be on the bench, that’s it, and it happens with any player here.

“Pep is doing a great work here, using a lot of players in the squad and every player is helping Manchester City — that’s the most important thing. He explained his decision. As I said, I always accept, stay calm.

“A year ago I was playing as a winger, and then I start to play as centre-forward. Now I started play as a winger again. So, it’s not easy. Sometimes it muddles you, it happens.”

Gabriel, 20, also denied reports that he had opened talks over a new City contract despite having four years remaining on the five-year deal he signed following his move from Palmeiras last summer.

He said: “It does not exist. I don’t know anything about it. Nothing came to me yet.

“City did not talk to me about it, neither did my agent. So there is nothing in process. My focus is to help Manchester City.”