Jessica, Antoinette Shine

The sponsor(2nd R) and the winners in a pose

Jessica Tei left the Achimota Golf Club on Thursday as winner of the June Monthly Medal;(Ladies).

The young but enterprising golfer recorded a 74 net score; beating Aku Yaba by two strokes in the silver division.

Aku also shrugged off a challenge from Esther Amedzro with a count back score of 76.

Lady captain Peace Akwei played second fiddle, trailing two strokes to Antoinette Olenu (78) in the Bronze category.

“lt’s been a highly competitive edition, attendance was great and the level of professionalism was encouraging, we looking forward to more of such subsequently,” said Madam Peace Akwei

The June edition was sponsored by Power World Limited, dealers of Solar System (PV/ Thermal) 24/7 Power backup system, energy audit etc.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum