Jeshurun Okyere Headlines ‘August Worship 2017’

The organisers of annual gospel musical concert dubbed ‘August Worship’ have announced that this year’s event will take place on August 20 at the Makers House Chapel International located at Kwabenya in Accra.

This year’s event which is under the theme ‘Perfect God’ has one of the country’s celebrated gospel artistes, Jeshurun Okyere as the headline artiste.

The event, according to the organisers, is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year.

Addressing the media at Tulip Inn Hotel, Jeshurun Okyere revealed that this year’s event will feature Nigeria’s finest gospel artiste, Victoria Orenze, and Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.

The ‘Healing Stream’ hitmaker added that Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye of Maker’s House will also take his turn to inspire the youth to aspire to higher heights.

For the first time, the usual venue will be changed from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to the plush Maker’s House Chapel International in Kwabenya.

According to Jeshurun Okyere, the event will impact society and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year among others.

This year’s ‘August Worship’ happens to be the seventh edition since the inception of the programme in 2010.