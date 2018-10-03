Jennis & Warmann Open Boutique in Accra

From left-Lexis Bill of Joy Fm, Okyeame Kwame and Jennis in a pose

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian fashion designers— Jennis and Warmann— have officially opened their newly-established boutique at Haatso in Accra

The opening ceremony attracted Okyeame Kwame, Lexis Bill, fashion designers and a number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry in Ghana.

Jennis and Warmann, who have featured on many fashion platforms in the world, have designed and created high quality suits and other designs for high profile international celebrities, businessmen and sports personalities in Ghana, United Kingdom, Germany, USA, Australia and Canada.

They design men’s suits, jackets and many others from the finest fabrics on the market to meet the demand of their clients.

Jennis and Warmann are yet to sign on Okyeame Kwame as its brand ambassador.

When the deal is sealed, Okyeame Kwame is expected to use his brand to market and promote the products of Jennis and Warmann in Ghana and other and other West African countries.

The boutique is owned by Jennis Nana Yaw Asiamah and Maame Efua Warmann Asiamah.