JB’s Family Seek 2m Signatures

The late Joseph Baokye Danquah-Adu

The family of the murdered MP for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Baokye Danquah-Adu, has opened a register for two million signatures of persons seeking the reopening of the case of the murder.

This came to light during a press conference held in Akyem-Tafo, where the family also hinted of turning to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek justice.

The head of Bretuo family at Akyem Tafo, Baffour Odiatuo Ofori Acheampong ll, who addressed the media on Friday, disclosed that they are unhappy with the delay in prosecuting the case and have given the prosecution a three-month ultimatum to come to the conclusion of the matter.

The family last Tuesday, April 25, 2017 presented a petition to President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, Accra, on the same petition which was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor.

In the said petition, the family is requesting the president to consider reopening a fresh investigation into the circumstances leading to the untimely death of J. B. Danquah-Adu.

“Besides the first petition sent to the president, we the family members are opening a petition book to take signatory of members of parliament, ministers of state, chiefs, political members, as well as any person(s) who want the president to open fresh investigations into the gruesome murder of our beloved son and former MP for Abuakwa North, late Hon J. B. Danquah-Adu,” the family head said.

He expressed worry at the slow pace of prosecution and appealed to the various authorities to speed up their investigations. “We are calling on the government and security agencies to help in ascertaining the cause of our dear royal son,” he added.

An Accra High Court over the weekend adjourned the case of the two accused persons in the murder of the Abuakwa North MP to May 5.

This was after the court was informed that the state prosecutor could not appear in court because she had a training programme to attend.

Mr Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016 at his Shiashie home. Two persons, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, are standing trial for their alleged roles in the murder but the family in a statement said the process of seeking justice has been slow.

“How then do we lose a public servant, so beloved, in such a manner, without the penalty for those responsible being swift and merciless?” the family wondered.

To that end, the family has called on government and police investigative forces to apply more fervuor in their pursuance of the truth, to bring the real culprits to justice.

“Government must make sure to set the precedent of intolerance for violent acts against citizens of the country and even more importantly for its own members. We must all make sure that this is a case which comes to a close and that the true perpetrators are brought to light with accuracy and immediacy, with the use of the truth, the facts and the evidence,” the family said

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Tafo