JB’s Case Waiting For AG’s Advice

The Late JB Danquah (left) and the suspected killers

The magistrate court hearing the case of the murder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, JB Danquah-Adu, has adjourned sitting to June 20, 2018.

The prosecution had told the court that it was still waiting for the advice of the Attorney General on the way forward, having concluded their investigation.

The delay in the release of the autopsy report on the late MP called for countless adjournments and court summons.

But almost two months after the autopsy report has been released to the court and subsequently given to the police, the case has been adjourned for one reason or the other.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, who held brief for the prosecutor, George Amega, told the court that the substantive prosecutor had gone on his annual leave.

He therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the case to allow the substantive prosecutor to come and tell the court the way forward.

Asked by Magistrate Arit Nsemo about the state of the AG’s advice, Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said his outfit was still waiting for the advice.

The court subsequently adjourned hearing, hoping the advice would have been ready by the time the prosecutor returns from leave.

Dr. Lawrence Edusei, the pathologist who performed the autopsy on the late MP, on February 22, 2018, released the results of the test after several months of playing hide-and-seek with the court.

It is however, unclear what the content of the report is, as it was sealed and forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don –phone dealer, and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo, phone repairer – are before the court for allegedly murdering JB Danquah-Adu.

The case is still at committal stage at the District Court and the AG’s advice plays a vital role in determining the fate of the two accused persons.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak