JB Murder Case: Appear Before Me On Oct 11, Else – Judge Warns AG

Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General

The Accra Central Court Magistrate Her Worship Arit Nsemoh has issued a stern warning to the Attorney General’s Department in the case in which Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso are being held for the death of Abuakwa North Member of Parliament Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

While making an order for the state attorney assigned to the case to appear before it on October 11, the court said should they fail to appear, it will take it as a “bad faith.”

The Attorney General’s representatives were expected in court today, Wednesday for the committal proceedings but they failed to show up.

DSP George Amegah, the prosecutor in the case told the court that the docket is still being worked on by the state attorney assigned to the case. But could not tell the court the name of the said attorney when asked.

Ms Nsemoh infuriated by the explanation said the court was made to believe that the “impediment (delay) of the case was not the AGs department but the Pathologist report.”

But “the report has been dealt with and we are still waiting,” the court lamented.

Daily Heritage’s Court Correspondent Muntalla Inusah who was in court reported that the judge has made an order for “whoever is working on the case at the AGs department to appear before the court to tell me something,” at the next adjourned date.

According to Inusah, the judge added that “I want to see whoever is working on the docket to tell me the timelines…I cannot keep adjourning the case that is not how I do my work.”

The judge then instructed the prosecutor to “inform them (AG representatives) that, if they don’t come at the next adjourned date, I will take it as a bad faith.”

The case has been adjourned to October 11, 2018.

-Starrfmonline