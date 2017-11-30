Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar Dominate 2018 Grammy Nominations

Jay-z and Kendrick Lamar

As another year comes to a close, awards season comes barreling around the corner. Kicking it off with full bravado, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning.

The 2018 Grammy Awards nominations aired live on CBS This Morning with singer/songwriter Andra Day revealing the names of the nominees in the four General Field categories (Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of The Year). The other nominations in all 84 categories were announced via Grammy.com and social media platforms.

Jay-Z reigned supreme with eight nominations ― including album, song, and record of the year ― and Kendrick Lamar tailed just behind him with seven nods. The nominations this year are overwhelmingly rap- and R&B- laden, which as The AP notes, come just a year after Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ was snubbed for Album of the Year by Adele’s ‘25’. Adele herself even noted that Beyonce should have won.

A major snub this year is Ed Sheeran, who wasn’t nominated for any of the top categories (Record, Album or Song of the Year). Though, he did receive a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.