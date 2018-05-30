Jay Peacock Drops Another Single

Jay Peacock

Jay Peacock, an Australia-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, has released his second single titled ‘N’adom’.

Produced by B Cole, ‘N’adom’ inspires Christians and non-Christians to depend on the grace of God in whatsoever they seek do.

The song, according the management of the artiste, will be released on major online platforms like I-Tunes and YouTube.

Jay Peacock will also embark on radio tour to promote the song during his visit to Ghana by the close of the June.

Before the radio tour, the artiste will host a media listening event in Accra, where radio presenters, bloggers and DJs, will be given the opportunity to listen to the songs for the first time.