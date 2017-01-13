Japanese Envoy Hails Ghana

Manabu Sakai

The president of the Japan-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship League Manabu Sakai has joined the growing lists of envoys commending Ghana for the smooth transfer of power from one government to the other.

To the special envoy of the Prime Minister of Japan, the transfer process was a clear demonstration of how entrenched democracy was in Ghana.

He told the media in a press briefing at the Japan Embassy in Accra that Ghana had become a symbol of hope regarding democracy not only in Africa but the world at large.

He pointed out that he observed during Nana Akufo Addo’s inauguration recently that Ghanaians were committed to work to enhance development of their country under the new government.

The Japan-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship League president mentioned that Japan would further strengthen its relationship with Ghana under the leadership of the new government.

He said the two countries had had a long history of healthy bilateral exchanges and nothing would change under the new leadership of the country.

Earlier, he called on former Presidents John Kufuor and John Mahama and described the two former Presidents as statesmen with big hearts, of gentle disposition and with great legacies. He later called on President Akufo-Addo too.

Sakai expressed the hope that the country would assume a paradigm shift in all facets under President Akufo-Addo

The Japan-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship League comprises 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the two countries.

It aims at exchanging knowledge between the two countries as a means of improving upon the legislative arms of government of both countries.

He urged the two countries to take advantage of technology and work together to gain economic and political advancement.