Japan 0 – 2 Ghana: Black Stars Beat ‘Samurai Blue’ At Home

The Black Stars of Ghana have beaten their Japanese counterparts by two goals to nil at the Yokohama International Stadium.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey scored the first goal in the 9th minute through a wonderful free kick and Levante’s Emmanuel Boateng added a second from a spot kick in the 51st minute.

While Thomas Partey’s right footed shot from more than 35 yards gave the Stars’ the lead,

Emmanuel Boateng converted the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Japan came back strongly in the game as they tried to pull parity but Ghana stood to the test by thwarting their incessant efforts.

Japan are preparing themselves for a sixth consecutive World Cup participation with a friendly in the annual Kirin Challenge Cup.

Akira Nishino’s men continue their preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It is the first of three matches that the Samurai Blue play before the showpiece in Russia next month, with Switzerland and Paraguay also coming up.

The Black Stars will next face Iceland in another friendly on June 7.

Starting line up:

Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila (Gyasi), Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong (Dwamena), Boateng (Kwasi Okyere), Partey, Ampomah

Reserves:

Ati-Zigi, Kassim, Kwasi Okyere, Dwamena, Gyasi, Adomah, Acquah

-Peacefmonline